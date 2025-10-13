Is this a first look at a new ELECTRIC Toyota Corolla?

Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota has revealed images of a Corolla Concept, which looks like it could be a new electric Corolla.

Toyota is well-known for being sceptical about an all-EV future, believing there’s more future for ICE-based models beyond the various legislated cut-off dates for new sales in the UK and Europe.

But, as perhaps the world’s most successful car maker, Toyota can’t ignore EVs altogether and has rolled out the Bz4X as an EV offering almost for years ago – to not overwhelming praise, it has to be said- followed by the electric Urban Cruiser and an electric take on the C-HR.

Now, it looks like there’s an electric version of the Toyota Corolla in the offing as Toyota reveals a couple of images of a Corolla Concept heading for the Tokyo Motor Show at the end of this month.

Frankly, the Corolla Concept looks a long way away from the current Corolla with its coupe-like roof, sharp angles and full-width light bar, with the back-end treated to pixel lighting and a small ducktail spoiler.

Of course, the charging flap we can see on the front wing of the concept could indicate this is a PHEV Corolla, but it makes more sense for Toyota to do what they’ve done with the C-HR and offer an electric version which looks similar alongside Hybrid versions.

All will be revealed in the coming weeks.