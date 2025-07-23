Jaecoo 5 takes aim at the Ford Puma – or is it the Range Rover Evoque?

The Chinese Jaecoo 5 small SUV arrives to take on cars like the Ford Puma, initially with a 1.6-litre petrol but with an EV to follow.

The Chinese are coming in droves with their highly competent – if generally anodyne – offerings, and now it’s the new Jaecoo 5’s turn to head for the UK to mop up sales from bargain lovers.

Probably aimed at cars like the Ford Puma – and with prices from £24,505, a couple of grand cheaper than the Puma – the Jaecoo 5 looks very much like a Range Rover Evoque with a big ‘Waterfall’ grille bolted on the front, and although in photos the Jaecoo 5 looks a bit of a lump, it’s only 150mm longer than the Puma and almost exactly the same size as the Evoque.

Inside, things are much as you’d expect with 13.2″ portrait infotainment, digital instruments, Auto lights, Sony Sound, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the ‘Pure’ model £24.505), with Luxury trim (£28,000) adding posher Sony Sound, electric heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, Panoramic roof, cooled storage box and Climate.

Initially, the only powertrain available for the Jaecoo 5 is a 1.6-litre petrol engine good for 145bhp and powering the front wheels through a seven-speed auto ‘box, although there is an EV version coming soon, expected to offer around 200bhp with a 250-mile range.

The Jaecoo 5 order book is now open with first deliveries due in October