Jaecoo 5 takes aim at the Ford Puma – or is it the Range Rover Evoque?

The Chinese Jaecoo 5 small SUV arrives to take on cars like the Ford Puma, initially with a 1.6-litre petrol but with an EV to follow.

The Chinese are coming in droves with their highly competent – if generally anodyne – offerings, and now it’s the new Jaecoo 5’s turn to head for the UK to mop up sales from bargain lovers.

Probably aimed at cars like the Ford Puma – and with prices from £24,505, a couple of grand cheaper than the Puma – the Jaecoo 5 looks very much like a Range Rover Evoque with a big ‘Waterfall’ grille bolted on the front, and although in photos the Jaecoo 5 looks a bit of a lump, it’s only 150mm longer than the Puma and almost exactly the same size as the Evoque.

Jaecoo 5 interiorInside, things are much as you’d expect with 13.2″ portrait infotainment, digital instruments, Auto lights, Sony Sound, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the ‘Pure’ model £24.505), with Luxury trim (£28,000) adding posher Sony Sound, electric heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, Panoramic roof, cooled storage box and Climate.

Initially, the only powertrain available for the Jaecoo 5 is a 1.6-litre petrol engine good for 145bhp and powering the front wheels through a seven-speed auto ‘box, although there is an EV version coming soon, expected to offer around 200bhp with a 250-mile range.

The Jaecoo 5 order book is now open with first deliveries due in October

