Jaecoo 7 HYBRID arrives to challenge rivals like the Kia Sportage Hybrid

Jaecoo extends powertrain options for the Jaecoo 7 with the arrival of a 221bhp Hybrid to challenge rivals like the Kia Sportage. Priced from £29,195.

Jaecoo, as a brand, has only been in the UK for five minutes, but it’s rapidly becoming a force to reckon with as its Jaecoo 7 managed to outsell rivals like the Nissan Qashqai and VW Tiguan at times – and racked up some 28k sales last year – with its Land Rover-esque looks, decent levels of equipment and keen pricing. Although a chunk more than equivalent models in China, which cost from as little as £12k.

So far, the Jaecoo 7 has been offered with either an ICE or PHEV powertrain, but now there’s also the option of a Hybrid model with the arrival of the Jaecoo 7 SHS-H (Super Hybrid System – Hybrid), and, with prices from £29,195, it undercuts competition like the Kia Sportage Hybrid and Nissan Qashqai e-Power.

The new ‘Self-Charging’ Jaecoo 7 Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, producing a total of 221bhp, enough for 0-62mph in a modest 8.3 seconds and with official economy of 53.3mpg.

Two rim levels are offered – Pure and Deluxe – with Pure models coming with tweed upholstery, 13.2″ infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, refrigerated centre console, and Climate, with Deluxe models (from £32,795) adding eco-leather, Posh Sound, 14.8″ infotainment and more.

Also new for the Jaecoo 7 is a ‘Black’ model PHEV with the usual darkened everything. It costs from £36,500.

Victor Zhang, MD Jaecoo UK, said:

After such a strong first year, it’s crucial that we keep evolving. The JAECOO 7 SHS-P Black Luxury gives our customers even more visual impact and exclusivity, while the full-hybrid SHS-H opens up electrified performance at an extremely competitive price point.