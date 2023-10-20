Jaguar F-Pace is the most PROFITABLE used car for dealers

The Jaguar F-Pace is the most profitable used sale for car dealers, with the top ten featuring eight high-end SUVs that are good earners.

The art of achieving decent discounts on cars has suffered in the last few years as war, Covid and supply chain issues has limited supplies and hardened prices.

But things are starting to return to something approaching normality and prices have dropped – although headline new car prices seem to be still rising above inflation – so the art of haggling is starting to return in the used car market as dealers try to shift stock.

So knowing in advance how much profit a dealer has to play with on a used car helps, so research from CarWow on the most profitable used cars for dealers will give you a bit of useful ammo.

Inn the last six months, comparing CarWow’s auction deals to their subsequent retail price, has shown that the most profitable used car sale is for the Jaguar F-Pace with a margin of £4,721, followed by the Mercedes GLE with a profit of £4,600, the Range Rover Sport with £4,588 and the Audi Q7 with £4,466 in the deal.

In fact, eight out of the top ten profitable used cars for dealers were SUVs, with just the VW Golf R (£4,443) and Ford Mustang (£4,205).

The rest of the Top 10 were made up of the Range Rover Velar (£4,105), Land Rover Discovery (£4,092), Land Rover Defender (“3,371) and Audi Q5 (£3,544).

According to CarWow, these are historically high profit margins.