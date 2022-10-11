Jaguar F-Type 75 marks 75 years of Jaguar Sports Cars – and the end of the F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type 75 arrives to celebrate 75 years of Jaguar Sports Cars and mark the end of the Jaguar F-Type in 2023.

We all know Jaguar is in new car hibernation as it plots its electric car future, but they’ve managed to conjure up a ‘new’ car in the Jaguar F-Type 75, a farewell to the ICE F-type and a celebration of 75 years since the first Jaguar Sports Car, the Jaguar XK 120, launched.

For the final run of F-Types in 2023, there’s a choice of the 296bhp four-pot – which doesn’t get the ’75 Year’ titivations, and a pair of V8 models – the 444bhp V8 and 567bhp V8 R – both with the ’75 Year’ badging. The V8s will only be available in ’75’ guise.

To be honest, Jaguar hasn’t exactly pushed the boat out for the ’75’ cars, but they do come with some ’75’ badges, gloss black wheels, Windsor leather Performance seats, a bit of interior tweaking and a unique Giola Green paint job option.

The F-Type 75 can be had with either RWD or all-wheel drive, with the more potent 75 Years R only available with all-wheel drive.

Price for the 2023 F-Type starts at £62,235 for the non-75 four-pot F-Type Coupe (and an extra £5,590 if you want the soft-top), with the 444bhp V8 75 costing from £78,830 (with the same £5,590 for the soft-top and an extra £4,960 if you want AWD), and the V8 75 R with 567bhp costing from £102,870 (and £5,590 more for the soft-top).

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type and Jaguar F-Type 75 models are now on sale with first customer deliveries in January 2023.