Jaguar Land Rover reveals new logo – but the Land Rover badge will continue

Jaguar Land Rover reveals its new corporate logo as it travels the road of a ‘House of Brands’ with Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery and Defender.

Back in April, as some details were revealed of the first electric Jaguar to debut as Jaguar re-invents itself as a maker of luxury and sporty EVs, Jaguar Land Rover signalled what seemed to be the end of the ‘Land Rover’ brand, which seemed madness.

Instead of the Land Rover brand headlining one half of JLR and Jaguar the other, JLR declared they were going to be a ‘House of Brands’, with Land Rover as a brand sidelined, and future models being Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar branded.

Now, as JLR reveal their new corporate logo (above) – a logo JLR says “embodies elegance, modernity and the company’s forward-thinking essence” – it seems we either misunderstood JLR’s plans for Land Rover or they’ve had a change of heart.

JLR now say the Land Rover brand will remain a core part of JLR’s DNA and will remain as a branding on Land Rover vehicles, websites, social media and retail outlets.

Adrian Mardell, JLR CEO, said:

Today is an exciting day as we unveil a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I’m confident this perfectly illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space.