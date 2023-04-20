New electric Jaguar will be a four-door GT as Jaguar Land Rover invests £15 billion

Jaguar Land Rover is investing £15 billion to transition to electric cars, and the first new electric Jaguar will be a £100k 4-door GT.

Jaguar has been in self-inflicted hibernation for the last couple of years since the new electric Jaguar XJ was canned as Jaguar decided it wasn’t the right direction, and the ‘Reimagine’ plan was revealed to bring Jaguar back as a luxury competitor to brands like Bentley.

It was a bold plan (feel free to change bold to a more suitable adjective) which has currently seen Jaguar become more or less irrelevant, with even its very good electric I-Pace not really bothering the competition.

But Jaguar is starting to flutter its sleepy eyes ahead of being fully awake by 2025, and has announced its first new electric car will be a four-door GT with ‘fearless’ styling, starting at £100k, good for 430 miles and be the quickest production Jaguar ever built. Sounds a lot like a Jaguar take on the Porsche Taycan to us.

The new electric Jaguars will be underpinned by a new platform dubbed Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA) and be powered by batteries from a new Tata battery Gigafactory located in Europe (maybe in the UK if the taxpayer stumps up a big incentive), with the new platform also underpinning at least two further Jaguar EVs.

JLR will invest a total of £15 billion over the next five years as it travels down the electric road, JLR’s Plant in Halewood will become an all-electric manufacturing centre, and the engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton will become the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre.

JLR will also travel the ‘House of Brands’ route with Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery families of models, with order books opening for the electric Range Rover later this year, but plans to continue selling Land Rover models with IEC and Hybrid powerplants as well as EV.

Adrian Mardell, CEO, said:

With Range Rover, the original luxury SUV, available for pre-order in pure electric form later this year, and the first of three breath-taking electric reimagined Jaguar models to be launched in 2025, we are stepping into an incredibly exciting new electric era for JLR as a modern luxury business.