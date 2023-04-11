Jaguar Land Rover sales UP 30% in Q4 – Land Rover Defender top seller

Jaguar Land Rover’s fortunes seem to be on the up, with sales in Q4 up by 30 per cent on the previous year, and an order bank of 200k.

We’ve reported umpteen times on the big order bank for Land Rovers which, thanks to supply chain issues, continued to grow as buyers had to wait for enough parts to build their cars.

But things have perhaps turned a bit of a corner for JLR with sales up by 30 per cent in Q4 to March 2023, and even a small increase in Jaguar sales too. Although that was probably down to supply chain easing allowing more production rather than surge in orders for Jaguars. That said, XE sales were up by 32 per cent and F-Pace by 46 per cent and Jaguar sales by 5.9 per cent overall, although I-Pace sales were down by 27.6 per cent to just 1,459.

But the big picture relies on Land Rover sales, with the Land Rover Defender the top seller with 23,633 – up by 51.9 per cent – and the Range Rover on 18,745 – up by 201.6 per cent, with the Discovery posting the biggest percentage increase of 60.5 per cent, although still a very poor 3,586 sales.

UK sales were up in the quarter by 42 per cent in the UK, 47 per cent in Europe, 29 per cent in China, 12 per cent in the US and 29 per cent in other markets.

The healthy increase in the number of cars shifted may have made a bit of a dent in JLR’s order book, but it still stands at around 200,000, with 75 per cent of that made up of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.