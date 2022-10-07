JLR order book for New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender continues to grow

As Jaguar Land Rover reveals sightly improved sales in the last quarter, the order book for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender continues to grow.

We’ve reported previously that Jaguar Land Rover is sitting on a big order bank (here and here) primarily for the Land Rover Defender and the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. And it seems they’re making no headway in reducing it.

As JLR report their performance for the last quarter, they reveal that despite wholesales of the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport climbing to 13,537 in the quarter – up from 5,790 in the last quarter – the order book for JLR as a whole has now increased to 205,000, with 145,000 of those for the Land Rover Defender, new Rangie and new RRS.

Retail sales for the quarter were 88,121, up 9,296 on the previous quarter – with 70,781 for Land Rover and 17,340 for Jaguar – with wholesale volumes at 75,307 – up by 4 per cent.

JLR is still seeing problems with Chip supplies which account for lower than expected volumes, but this was, to a degree, mitigated by prioritising high-margin vehicle production. JLR says new agreements with Chip suppliers should enable higher production in the coming months.

Hopefully, the second half of the financial year will see JLR making significant dents in its order bank.