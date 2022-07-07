Land Rover now has 62,000 orders for the new Range Rover and 20,000 for the new Range Rover Sport

Land Rover has an order bank of almost 200,000, with 62,000 for the new Range Rover, 46,000 for the Defender and 20,000 for the new Range Rover Sport.

We’ve reported before that you may well be waiting more than a year for your new Land Rover as the ongoing supply-chain shortages and Covid lockdowns stymie production. And it looks like the situation, certainly in terms of waiting times, isn’t going to get better any time soon.

JLR is reporting its latest sales figures for the last quarter – to the end of June – and they show a total of 78,825 Land Rover and Jaguar sales (split 63,618 for Land Rover and 15,207 forJaguar), much the same as the last quarter but down by 37 per cent from the same period last year, although retail sales were actually up in the UK and Europe, but down in China, North America and other markets.

Despite the pretty miserable retail sales, things are still positive for JLR as they’re sitting on a big order bank.

In fact, JLR is sitting on an order bank of almost 200,000 – and record orders in the last quarter – with 62,000 buyers waiting for a new Range Rover, 46,000 waiting for a Land Rover Defender and 20,000 on the waiting list for the new Range Rover Sport. Unsurprisingly, JLR hasn’t revealed any waiting list numbers for Jaguar models.

All of which is promising for Land Rover, if hugely frustrating for those waiting.