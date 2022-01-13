JLR order bank of 150k+ – including 30,000 New Range Rover and 36,000 Land Rover Defender

As JLR announces its latest results we learn they’re sitting on an order bank of 154,000, including 30k Range Rover and 36k Defender.

We’re all only too well aware of the supply and production issues surrounding ‘Covid and Chips’, with car makers struggling to make enough cars to satisfy demand, although that seems to be less of a problem at the top end, especially for high-end brands with a parent company able to prioritise chip supply. Like Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

But although Jaguar Land Rover plays near the top end with Range Rover, it’s not got a BMW or VW behind it, so it’s been struggling along with other mainstream car makers.

Figures just released for the last year see sales down to 420,856 – 1.2 per cent lower than in 2020, itself a bad year – blamed on a lack of Chips making it impossible to ramp up production to fulfil demand. And demand certainly seems to be there for JLR products – or at least Land Rover.

JLR is currently sitting on an order bank of 154,000 of which 30,000 are for the new Range Rover and 36,000 for the Land Rover Defender, so if you have an order in it’ll be a while yet. That said, JLR says things improved in the last quarter allowing them to churn out more cars, and the hope is the situation will continue to improve.

Lennard Hoornik, JLR Chief Commercial Officer, said

The New Range Rover is the embodiment of Jaguar Land Rover’s vision for Modern Luxury by Design. We are delighted that positive feedback at launch has led to a strong order intake for this first all new modern luxury model. Furthermore, the Land Rover Defender continues to contribute to a record order bank next to our all electric Jaguar I-PACE. Semi-conductor supply challenges continue within the industry but our wholesale volumes are improving. We look forward to completing delivery to global customers as supply improves in 2022.