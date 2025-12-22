Jaguar Land Rover STEADIES UK car production in November

UK car production in November was virtually steady in November – down just 1.7% – as JLR resumes full production.

October 2025 saw a big fall in car production in the UK thanks to the cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover, which virtually wiped out car production from JLR, but in November they were back up and running, which helped car production for the month steady at only 1.7% down – just 1,090 fewer cars built compared to the same month last year.

But the recovery in car production in November was overshadowed by a huge drop in CV manufacturing, with numbers down a whopping 78% to just 2,806 units – the eighth drop in a row for CV production and blamed by the SMMT on the consolidation of two plants in the North West.

Production for export fell by a chunk in the month – down by 10.6% to 48,537 – although still accounting for 76.9% of total outpute despite a fall in exports to key markets like the EU and US, but the drop was more or less offset by an increase of 46.9% in builds for the UK market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said,

Car production is normalising following August’s cyber incident and, with the manufacture of a new EV model starting this week in Sunderland, the sector can look forward with some optimism. Growth is expected next year, with the industry poised to reap the benefits of recent UK government backing – notably new funding, modernised trade deals and efforts to reduce energy costs. The growth this package seeks to create, however, would be undermined if the UK becomes the main unintended victim of new EU local content requirements. We must instead work on a pragmatic and inclusive approach, one which protects and enhances competitiveness across the European automotive ecosystem.