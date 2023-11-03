JLR retrofitting updated security to Range Rover, Land Rover and Jaguar models as they become uninsurable

JLR is retrofitting additional security to Range Rover, Land Rover and Defender models as their cars become uninsurable.

If we run a story on the Top 10 most stolen cars, it’s been the case for some time that models from Jaguar Land Rover dominate the list.

So bad has the problem become that many, especially in urban areas, are finding it impossible to get insurance for JLR’s models – especially the Range Rover – and even if they can get cover it can cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Clearly, it’s a problem that JLR needs to address because, however appealing their cars are, if you can’t get insurance nobody’s going to buy.

According to The Telegraph, JLR boss Adrian Mardell says that their theft record was much worse in 2022 than it is now as engineers have worked on measures to combat the thefts, with cars built from the start of 2022 having an ‘incredibly low’ theft rate.

But making new cars more secure is just part of the problem if insurers are to be convinced a Range Rover is almost un-nickable, especially with one in every 100 Land Rovers in the country was stolen in the year to March 2023.

So JLR is rolling out security improvements to all its cars built from 2018, and tens of thousands of cars have been updated already, with JLR saying they will be contacting more clients directly in the near future.

Not before time.