New Land Rover Defender hits the Top 10 list of most stolen cars in 2021

Tracker reveals the most stolen and recovered cars in 2021, with models from Land Rover, including the new Defender, making up 44 per cent of the list.

Eight years ago, we reported that 70 per cent of premium cars were stolen by relieving the owners of their keys, either with a hook through the letterbox to grab them from a hall table, or simply nicking them when the opportunity arose.

But things have moved on since then, and now most premium cars are stolen by grabbing your key fob signal although, as we reported back in 2018, there is an answer to that.

Ford, for example, has come up with a key fob that deactivates when it’s left untouched – so no signal to grab – despite which Tracker is reporting that in 2021 94 per cent of cars were stolen without the tea leaves having possession of the keys.

Topping the list of most stolen cars in 2021 was the Range Rover Sport, with Land Rover models accounting for 44 per cent of all cars stolen with the Range Rover, Land Rover, Discovery, Evoque and new Defender all on the top 10 list. Mercedes was the second most stolen marque, accounting for 18 per cent of thefts.

Tracker’s Clive Wain, said:

Prestige models have always been the go-to for criminals who exploit the demand for these desirable cars in territories like Europe, Middle East and Africa. We are continuously intercepting shipping containers packed with stolen vehicles at ports around the country and 2021 was no different. However, due to the pandemic lower value cars have also seen an increase in theft rates.