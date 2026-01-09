Kia EV2 revealed and set to CHALLENGE the Renault 4 E-Tech

The Kia EV2 is revealed as Kia’s sixth EV model, with a choice of two battery options, 400V architecture and prices expected to start at around £25,000.

It’s getting on for a year since we saw the Kia EV2 Concept as a first look at a new Entry-level Kia due in 2026, delivering chunky urban warrior SUV looks in a compact package boasting lots of butch cladding.

Now, the Kia EV2 arrives in production guise and, bar a few concept fripperies, sticks to the looks and recipe of the concept.

Aimed at rivals like the Renault 4 E-Tech, the EV2 is a compact 4050mm long and built on Kia’s E-GMP Platform, but with a 400V architecture and range of 196 miles in the Standard Range model with 42.2kWh battery, and 278 miles in the Long range model, which gets a 61kWh battery. Standard Range models get a 145bhp electric motor at the front, and Long Range models a 134bhp motor.

Inside, it’s fairly generic Kia fodder with a 12.3″ instrument panel, 12.3″ infotainment (but with a ‘Lite’ version of the infotainment) and 5.3″ Climate screen, sliding and reclining rear seat system, choice of four and five seat configurations and enough room for practical family use.

Kia claims the EV2 boasts ‘Upper-Segment’ Tech with a suite of ADAS features, including Highway Driving Assist, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot, Surround View and more, as well as Digital Key, Remote Smart Parking, and OTA.

Sjoerd Knipping, COO of Kia Europe, said:

Every element of the EV2 has been engineered with European lifestyles in mind. Its compact size, generous interior space, and advanced technology make it easy to integrate into everyday life. By bringing upper-segment features into an entry electric model, the EV2 broadens the appeal of electric driving.

No price for the Kia EV2 yet, but it is expected to start at around £25k when it goes on sale later in the year.