New Kia EV2 Concept PREVIEWS a new entry-level electric Kia for 2026

The Kia EV2 Concept is revealed as a preview of a new EV2 electric car due to arrive in 2016 and costing from £25,000.

Kia’s EV Day didn’t just see the arrival of the production version of the EV4, it also featured this – the Kia EV2 Concept – previewing a new entry-level EV due in 2026 and expected to cost from £25,000.

Having mixed things up with the EV4 as a Saloon and Hatch, Kia is back to what it’s been doing with its EV offerings and delivering an upright, small SUV-like EV in the Ev2 complete with butch plastic cladding to deliver what looks like a proper little Urban Warrior.

It comes with smooth surfaces and new front light treatment with new DLRs, and lights at the back mounted wide and low on the rounded tailgate.

Inside, the dashboard features the same sort of layout as the new EV3 and EV4 with three screens – driver display, infotainment and climate – under a single pane stretching halfway across the cabin, Panoramic roof, and LED lighting on the windows displaying messages. Although we can’t see that making its way in to a production version of the EV2.

No word yet on what’s underpinning the EV2, but it seems likely it will be the same as the EV3 and EV4 and with a single 201bhp motor powered by a 58.3kWh battery and delivering range pushing on 300 miles.

Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song, said:

The Kia Concept EV2 represents a bold step forward for the future of urban mobility. With the Concept EV2, we challenged ourselves to create a vehicle that defies expectations, offering innovative technology and practicality beyond its size. This concept previews Kia’s future vision to redefine the segment, bringing a new level of sophistication and usability to urban drivers. It’s a clear signal of our dedication to making electric vehicles truly accessible for everyone.