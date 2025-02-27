Kia EV4 FULLY revealed with up to 391-mile range to challenge the Tesla Model 3 and VW ID. 3

The new electric Kia EV4 is officially revealed as a Hatch and Saloon with a single 201bhp electric motor and range of up to 391 miles.

The new Kia EV4 got a partial reveal earlier this month with a few exterior photos and a few scant details, but now we get the full reveal of the new EV4 which will be available as a Hatch and Saloon and taking aim at EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and VW ID. 3.

Initially, there’s a single electric motor version of the EV4 good for 201bhp powered by either standard range 58.3kWh battery promising range of 267 miles, or a long-range 81.4kWh battery with 391-mile range (for the saloon – the Hatch is good for 367 miles).

But it’s clear that Kia intends to grow the EV4 range quite soon by adding bigger motors and AWD to deliver performance GT models.

Now we get the full reveal we get a look at the EV4’s interior too, and it comes with the same trio of screens as the EV3 wit a 12.3″ driver display, 12.3″ infotainment and a small 5.3″ panel for Climate.

New goodies for the EV4 include a ‘Vehicle Smart TV’ Pack which means you can stream Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming Apps on the infotainment screen, as well as a ‘Rest Mode’ which activates mood lamps and the most comfortable front seat settings, ‘Theatre Mode’ which uses the whole 30″ screenage and optional Harmon Kardon Sound.

Kia says the new EV4 will be on sale in the second half of this year. Prices are expected to start at around £30k.