Kia EV4 and PV5 Passenger the FIRST Kias to qualify for the Electric Car Grant

The Kia EV4 and PV5 Passenger are the first Kia models to qualify for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant.

The Electric Car Grant has been with us for a while, although we still can’t see it making much difference to the price EV buyers pay, as most EV makers are discounting way beyond the value of the grant anyway.

But even if it doesn’t do much to help buyers, qualifying for the grant does make for headlines, especially if the car you’re interested in buying has the maximum £3,750 ECG – a ‘privileged’ few.

Up until now, nothing from South Korea has managed to qualify for the grant, but that changes from today as the Kia EV4 (built in Europe) and PV5 Passenger now qualify for the basic £1,500 grant.

If you want the Kia EV4 with the grant, you’ll be limited to the entry-level EV4 Air models, which come with either a 58.3kWh battery promising range of 273 miles, or an 81.4kWh battery with a claimed range of 388 miles, reducing the entry price for the EV4 to £33,245. That said, Kia dealers are currently offering discounts from the list price of up to £5k for the EV4. Don’t expect another £1,500 off on top of that.

The other Kia winner on the ECG game is the PV5 Passenger, where both its trim levels, Essential and Plus, and both battery options qualify, reducing the entry-level price to £31,495.

Paul Philpott, CEO Kia UK, said:

We are delighted that Kia customers can now benefit from the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, practical, and affordable.