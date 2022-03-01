Kia EV6 is 2022 Car of the Year – beating the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Renault Mégane E-Tech

The electric Kia EV6 beats off competition to be named the 2022 Car of the Year, with the Renault Mégane E-Tech and Hyundai Ioniq 5 runners up.

When we revealed the finalists for the 2022 World Car of the Year back in November, one thing was clearly obvious – Car of the Year jurors no longer consider ICE cars worthy of the gong.

Despite a healthy number of ICE cars in the 39 car candidate list, by the time that was whittled down to the final seven contenders, just the new Peugeot 308 was on the list, with the other six all BEVs. Despite BEVs still accounting for just a small part of the market.

Now the winner of the 2022 Car of the Year is named and, no surprise, it’s not the ICE 308 but the Kia EV6, closely followed by the Renault Mégane E-Tech and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Although the ICE 308 was runner-up to the top three EVs. The votes cast by the jurors for the seven finalists were:

Kia EV6: 279 points

Renault Megane Electric: 265

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 261

Peugeot 308: 191

Skoda Enyaq iV: 185

Ford Mustang Mach-e: 150

Cupra Born: 144

Whether the Kia EV6 is your choice or not, the top three were very close and are the best of the bunch, with the top three only really split by subjective opinion.

Jason Jeong, Kia Europe boss, said:

It’s a great honour to have won the 2022 Car of the Year with the EV6, the first ever Kia to win this prestigious award. The EV6 is truly a landmark development that’s been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up.