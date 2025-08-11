Kia Picanto and Kia XCeed REVAMPED – and the Kia Ceed is no more

The Kia Picanto and Kia XCeed ranges have been revamped, and the Kia Ceed is no more, expected to be replaced by a new Kia K4.

Kia may be going hard on its EV future, but sensibly it’s not forgetting that its ICE cars that pay the bills, so it’s announced a bit of an overhaul for the Kia Picanto and Kia XCeed offerings, changes which reflect trim levels we’re now seeing on their EVs.

Out go the current ‘2’, ‘GT-Line’, ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trim levels and in come a three-level offering of ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and GT-Line S’, much the same as Kia’s EV range and changes already applied to the new Kia Sportage.

The Picanto now comes with just a single engine option – a 1.0-litre petrol with 67bhp – and a choice of either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual, regardless of trim level, with specs for the Pute trim a bit of a mix of the old ‘2’ and ‘3’ trim and GT-Line and GT-Line S specs much the same. Oh, and there’s a new Yacht Blue paint option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models, which costs an extra £600 (as does anything other than white).

Prices for the new Kia Picanto start at £16,695 for the ‘Pure’ with manual ‘box, rising to £20,245 for the GT-Line S with automated manual.

The new XCeed ‘Pure gets more toys than the previous XCeed ‘2’, including electric mirrors, auto wipers, electric windows front and back, Auto Air Con and Drive modes, with GT-Line and GT-Line S broadly the same.

The 1.5-litre turbo engine is replaced with a 1.0-litre T-GDI with up to 113bhp, with GT-Line S models now offered with a new 1.6-litre T-GDI unit good for 177bhp, all with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT (except GT-Line S models, which only come with the DCT).

Prices for the new XCeed start at £25,165 for the ‘Pure’ manual rising to £33,125 for the GT-Line S with the 177bhp engine.

Finally, Kia has removed the Kia Ceed from its UK website, with the expectation it will be replaced by the Hatch version of the new Kia K4 later this year.