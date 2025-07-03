New Kia Sportage now on sale – prices from £30,885

The new Kia Sportage SUV goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels and three powertrains. Priced from £30,885.

The Kia Sportage is a big deal for Kia – despite seemingly putting most of its efforts into getting us to drive EVs – so the recent reveal of a new Kia Sportage for 2025 (well, a titivated Sportage) is a big deal for Kia’s bottom line, especially in the UK.

Sensibly, Kia avoided any major design changes and opted for the usual facelift fodder of new grille, new bumpers, new lights and new wheels, with the interior with a pair of 12.3″ screens and big HUD, new steering wheel and extra sound deadening.

Now, the new Sportage goes on sale in the UK with a choice of petrol, HEV and PHEV powertrains (although the PHEV won’t be on sale until later in the year) and a slimmed-down range of three trim options – ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’.

The engine options, available across all trim levels, are a 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol good for 147bhp with a manual gearbox (only on ‘Pure’ trim, otherwise a 6-speed auto), 1.6-litre T-GDi Hybrid (HEV) good for 235bhp, and a PHEV option which won’t be available until later in the year, and AWD option for HEV and PHEV models.

All models come with auto lights, LED running lights, electric heated door mirrors, auto wipers, auto air con, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cruise and more.

The Kia Sportage Pure (from £30,885) adds 17″ alloys, LED headlights, black bumpers and grille, black wheelarches, silver skid plates and roof rails, and black cloth upholstery, with the Sportage GT-Line (from £33,385 to £36,925) adding 18/19″ alloys, GT-Line styling, LED front fogs, Gloss Black grille, wheel arches roof rails and door mirrors, chrome skid plates, Privacy Glass, Heated front seats and steering wheel, and faux leather and suede upholstery.

The range-topping Sportage GT-Line S (from £40,285 to £43,725) adds dual LED adaptive headlights, panoramic roof, ventilated front and rear outer seats, electric front seats with driver memory, 12.3″ driver display, Remote Smart Parking, smart power tailgate and extra electronic nannies.

Now on sale, the new Kia Sportage will start arriving with customers in Q3.