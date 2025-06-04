Kia Sportage gets a bit of a TITIVATE for 2025

The Kia Sportage gets a facelift for 2025 with revised looks and new technology. Goes on sale in the UK in Q3 2025.

The Kia Sportage – sister car to the Hyundai Tucson – is Kia’s most successful model with over seven million flogged since it launched, and in the UK it was the best-selling SUV last year (2024) and the second best-selling car overall.

With such a successful story and well-established customer loyalty, Kia isn’t going to change the recipe with anything too drastic. However, as it’s been getting on for four years since the current Sportage arrived, it’s time to give it a nip and tuck and add improved technology to keep sales rolling in.

Cosmetically, Kia has employed the usual facelift fodder of new grille, new bumpers, new lights and new wheels, with the interior getting dual 12.3″ curved screens and a 10.0″ HUD, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a new two-spoke steering wheel and additional sound deadening.

When the current Sportage went on sale in the UK back in 2021, it came with a choice of eight powertrains – including diesels – but for now the new Sportage is offering just two engine options.

The entry-level powertrain is the 1.6-litre four-pot delivering 148bhp to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed auto ‘box. Also on offer is a hybrid option with the same 1.6-litre four-pot mated to an electric motor for a combined 236bhp, driving either the front or all four wheels through a seven-speed auto. Expect a PHEV powertrain to be added to the options.

Sjoerd Knipping, COO at Kia Europe, said:

With a fully upgraded package, ready for every adventure, the most refined Sportage ever appeals to a wide variety of consumers, including our legacy customers, as it offers new levels of versatility, convenience and comfort.

Kia says the new Sportage will arrive in UK dealers by Q3 2025, with prices expected to start from around £30k.