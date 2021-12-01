New Kia Sportage for the UK costs from £27k to £44k – on sale this month

The new Kia Sportage, a Sportage for the UK and Europe, costs from £27k rising to £44k. On sale 15 December 2021.

Having revealed a new Sportage for the UK and Europe in September, Kia has now announced prices and specs ahead of an on sale date of 10 December 2021. And there’s no shortage of options for the new Sportage, with a range of six trim levels and eight powertrains.

On the bottom rung is the Sportage ‘2’ (from £26,745) with the option of 1.6-litre petrol or 1.6-litre diesel engine and comes with LED headlights, reversing camera, 8″ infotainment, 17″ alloys, parking sensors, auto lights and wipers, silver roof rails and safety tech such as Lane Follow, Lane Keep and Forward Collision Alert.

Next up, by price, is the Sportage GT Line (from £29,745) with more engine options – including plug-in hybrid – and gets black highlights, a bit of a body kit, 19″ alloys, 12.3″ infotainment, chromes skid plates and privacy glass.

Spend a bit more (from £30,945) and you can have the Sportage ‘3’ with the same engine choices as the GT-Line and adding to the Sportage ‘2’ spec with 18″ alloys, digital instruments, heated seats, heated steering wheel, (fake) leather and cloth upholstery, Smart Cruise and 12.3″ infotainment.

The Sportage ‘4’ (from £36,445) adds 48V mild-hybrid to the engine options with four-wheel drive and adds high-end Harmon Kardon Sound, adaptive LED headlights, 360 camera, panoramic roof and ambient lighting.

Finally, the range-topping Sportage GT-Line S mixes the looks of the GT-Line with the spec of the Sportage ‘4’ – starting at £38,445 and rising to £43,795 for the PHEV – and adding 19″ alloys, ventilated front seats, memory seats in the front, Smart tailgate and (fake) leather and suede upholstery.