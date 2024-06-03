Kia Picanto, Stonic and Sportage ‘Shadow’ Special Editions on sale

Kia reveals ‘Shadow’ special edition models of the Picanto, Stonic and Sportage, with unique interior colours and premium paint. On sale now.

June’s not exactly the busiest month of the year for new car sales, so car makers will often offer up a ‘Special Edition’ model with added goodies to tempt buyers to splash their hard-earned.

This year, Kia is going a step further by rolling out ‘Shadow’ special edition models of the Picanto, Stonic and Sportage all at once, offering unique interior colours and premium paint and based on Kia’s mid-range ‘3’ trim level.

With the new Kia Picanto now a year old, Kia gives it a special edition ‘Shadow’ makeover by giving it an ‘Adventurous Green’ interior, a choice of Adventurous Green, Astro Grey or Midnight Black premium paint jobs.

Prices for the Picanto Shadow start at £18,045 for the manual and £18,745 for the automated manual.

The Kia Stonic Shadow gets a bit more than the Oicanto, with unique 17″ alloys as well as premium paint – Adventurous Green, Astro Grey or Midnight Black – a Blue Interior Pack with blue stitching on the seats, steering wheel and bits of the centre console. Prices range from £22,995 for the manual to £23,995 for the DCT.

Finally, the Kia Sportage Shadow comes with a new Midnight Green Interior Pack, Gloss Black window and spoiler trim, Dark Chrome for the front, rear, side and skid plate, and three premium paint options – Experience Green, Phantom Black and Wolf Grey. At £36,485 the Sportage Shadow is the same price as the Sportage ‘3’.

All Kia’s Shadow models are now on sale.