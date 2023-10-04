Kia TEASES the reveal of two new EVs at the Kia EV Day next week

Kia teases the arrival of two new electric models which will be revealed on 12 October at the Kia EV Day in Korea.

Kia has been playing at EVs since the arrival of the electric Kia Niro, but more recently it’s getting more serious with the rollout of new, dedicated EVs.

We’ve had the Kia EV6 arrive – including the supercar-bashing EV6 GT – the big Kia EV9 SUV and, just recently, the reveal of the new Kia EV5.

Now, Kia is having an EV Day in Korea – on 12 October – and is teasing the arrival of two new EVs, as well as some actual details on the new EV5.

Looking at the teaser photo (above) we can see the EV6 on the far left and the EV9 on the far right, with the new EV5 sitting in the middle of the shot.

That leaves two new EVs to reveal, with what looks like a Crossover/Coupe saloon second left, and a compact SUV second right.

We don’t have any detail on the Coupe Crossover (perhaps it’s an EV successor to the Kia Stinger), but the Compact SUV looks like it’s the rumoured entry-level electric Kia SUV rumoured to be the EV3.

It’s unclear what the timeframe for these new EVs to go on sale will be, but with the EV5 not due to arrive in the UK until 2024, it’s likely the two new EVs won’t be on sale until 2025.