Koenigsegg Gemera gets a 2,269bhp Hybrid V8 in final production spec

The Koenigsegg Gemera – Koenigsegg’s ‘Four-Seat Megacar’ – comes with the option of a V8 Hybrid powertrain delivering 2,269bhp.

Three years ago, Koenigsegg revealed the Gemara Concept as a 1700bhp four-seat ‘Megacar’ with power coming from a 2.0-litre three-pot engine – the Tiny Friendly Giant – and a trio of electric motors. And it was stunning, both in terms of looks and power.

But in the three years since then things have moved on, and Koenigsegg now reveals the production specification – and a surprise additional powertrain.

Koenigsegg has now incorporated the Light Speed Transmission from the Jesko – the clever one with no flywheel or clutch – and renamed it Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission (LSTT).

There’s also a new, single, Radial Flux electric motor – dubbed ‘Dark Matter’ – which weighs just 39kg and makes 789bhp which, together with the ICE, means 1,381bhp and 1,364lb/ft of torque and is, despite its lower output than the concept, said to be lighter, smaller and more engaging.

But the big news is that Koenigsegg has managed to squeeze a tweaked version of the Jesko’s V8, dubbed Hot V8 because its exhausts exit from the top of the engine, which, when combined with the Dark Matter Motor, produces an unbelievable 2,269bhp.

Christian von Koenigseeg said:

The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1,11 hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created. Its incredible response, handling, engine sound, crisp transmission, spacious interior, and four-wheel-drive systems combine to create an unprecedented and unparalleled driving experience, ready to set numerous records of performance around tracks and in straight lines.