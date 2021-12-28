L-Charge rolling out rapid MOBILE charging for electric cars

Russian start-up L-Charge will launch rapid mobile EV charging in London in the spring using units powered by Hydrogen and LNG.

We are rapidly going down the EV route in the UK, with just eight years to go before the sale of ICE cars is banned and we all have to buy into the EV revolution if we want a new car.

Sadly, it’s all being driven by legislation rather than demand, but despite that there’s a real shortage of reliable, rapid charging available for owners of EVs, especially in cities like London where many owners have no off-street parking to charge at home.

But Russian start-up L-Charge has a plan to overcome that and is rolling out a mobile EV charging service in London – before moving across the UK – promising a rapid charger arriving within an hour from their mobile unit.

The mobile EV charging unit uses liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen or a mixture of the two to generate electricity – not as clean as the grid, but emitting just a third of the CO2 a Diesel car would – and offers charging rates of up to 200kW.

The mobile unit is summoned (or you can book in advance) by an App, with L-Charge claiming they’ll be with you inside an hour and charge from around 60p per kWh.

If the L-Charge rapid mobile charge is for you, you can sign up for a 5 per cent discount for two years from when it rolls out in April here.