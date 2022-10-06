Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 CELEBRATES Beatles Love Me Do debut with London Tour

On the 60th anniversary of the release of the Beatles’ debut single, Love Me Do, a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 celebrates with a London tour.

It’s 60 years this week since the Beatles released their first single, Love Me Do, and launched a pop phenomenon the likes of which had never been seen before or since.

To mark the anniversary, Lamborghini has taken to the streets of London with a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 to mark the occasion in a video with GQ man Dylan Jones at the wheel. But why a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2?

Well, according to Lamborghini:

Sir Paul McCartney was particularly seduced by the allure of the Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2. Numerous sources suggest that around the time The Beatles were recording their “White Album” in 1968, including the immortal “Let It Be”, with which they ended their career, McCartney owned one, despite the lack of official documentation to prove it.

That makes sense of the use of the 400 GT 2+2, but Lamborghini’s assertion that there’s a “lack of official documentation to prove it“, seems at odds with the evidence.

Back in 2018, we reported on a Bonhams sale featuring Paul McCartney’s 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, one of just four 400 GT 2+2s imported to the UK and converted to RHD. Perhaps Lamborghini didn’t notice that, or perhaps there is subsequent doubt about Bonham’s assertion?

Still, Lamborghini managed to find another RHD 400 GT 2+2 to use for the film, and with a registration number, SLF 403F, very close to McCartney’s SLF 406F, and went on a nostalgia trip from Savile Row to Abbey Road to celebrate the anniversary in the city that gave the Beatles their inspiration.

You can watch the video below.