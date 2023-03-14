Lamborghini Aventador’s LB744 Hybrid replacement LB744 ‘Monofuselage’ revealed

Ahead of an imminent debut for the Lamborghini Aventador’s replacement – the LB744 – Lamborghini reveals its ‘Monofuselage’.

Just last week, we got the first proper news about the Lamborghini Aventador’s replacement – codenamed LB744 – and its hybrid powertrain, as Lamborghini start to bow to the inevitable and harness electric power to add to ICE power.

Thankfully, the new hybrid setup sees the V12 continuing – although it’s a new 6.5-litre V12 – which, in tandem with the electric power, will deliver 1,000bhp through a new dual-clutch eight-speed auto. Which all sounds very promising.

But to make the most of the power and torque on offer, the new LB744 will make use of a new carbon fibre monocoque inspired by aeronautics and dubbed ‘monofuselage’ by Lamborghini, which will cut weight compared to the Aventador by 10 per cent and increase torsional stiffness by 25 per cent.

The front structure is carbon fibre – cutting weight and improving crash protection – with high-strength aluminium at the rear with hollow castings for the shock absorbers and suspension integrated in to a single component to cut weight and boost rigidity.

Expect more detail teasers ahead of the new Lamborhini’s reveal in a few weeks.