Lamborghini LB744 is the Aventador’s 1,000bhp PHEV successor

The Lamborghini LB744 is the Aventador’s replacement and it will come with a new V12 and 1,00bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Last month, we saw the last naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghinis arrive in the shape of the Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica before Lamborghini bow to the inevitable and start to add electrification into the mix.

But unlike most other car makers, Lamborghini isn’t downsizing the cylinder court with its first electrified model and is giving the new Lamborghini LB744 a new V12 and electric motors to create a 1,000bhp monster road car to replace the Aventador.

The new V12 is said to be the lightest V12 Lambo has ever produced, weighing in at 17kg less than the Aventador’s V12 and producing 814bhp and 535lb/ft of torque before the electric motors chime in.

The electric motors – two at the front and one inside a new DCT ‘box mounted behind the new V12 for the rear – allowing four-wheel drive, upping the output to 1,000bhp and adding 285lb/ft of instant torque.

Electric power is drawn from a 3,8kWh battery in the transmission tunnel which can be charged in half an hour on a 7kW charger or in just six minutes by the ICE and regen. But don’t expect more than a small handful of EV-only running.

Lamborghini says this new hybrid replacement for the Aventador will debut shortly in Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary year.