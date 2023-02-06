These are the very LAST naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghinis. Really.

The Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica arrive as, respectively, the last naturally-aspirated V12 Coupe and V12 Roadster offerings.

Lamborghini may be heading, reluctantly, into a future where electrification is the name of the game for its supercars, but it’s not doing it without a bit of a fanfare.

That fanfare was the arrival eighteen months ago of the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae, a limited run of 600 cars – 250 Roadsters and 350 Coupes – as a mix of the SVJ and S with 769bhp from its 6.5-litre V12, rear-wheel steering, carbon ceramic brakes and active rear wing.

But now, as we get close to the arrival of the Aventador’s replacement, Lamborghini has popped up with a pair of Aventadors which really are the last of the line – the Lamborghini Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster.

Lamborghini has built just one of each, no doubt with a bonkers price tag and heading for ‘special’ customers, but with the underpinnings almost exactly the same as the Ultimae but with significant titivations to make them stand out.

Styled by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, there are plenty of references in the design to Lamborghini’s past, including the back wing from the Sesto Elemento, bits harking back to the Reventon and more than a hint of the Veneno. Oh, and plenty of ‘Hexagon’ shaped stuff from tailpipes to air vents. Inside, Lamborghini has dumped the infotainment so the driver can concentrate on the stuff which matters.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann said:

As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridisation at the heart of our ‘Cor Tauri’ strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalisation.