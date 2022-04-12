Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica REVEALED – a Huracan RWD EVO and Huracan STO ‘combined’

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica arrives as a combination of the track-focused Huracan STO and RWD Evo, with 631bhp V10 engine.

We may be rapidly losing naturally-aspirated engines, and particularly naturally-aspirated engines with big cylinder counts, but Lamborghini is keeping the flame alive with a new Huracan – the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica – which delivers another V10 model without electric help.

In reality a cross between the track-focused Huracan STO and entry-level Huracan RWD, the Tecnica comes with the power of the STO – 631bhp 5.2-litre V10 – with RWD and rear-wheel steering too, with bespoke chassis calibration and Lamborghini’s LDVI electronic brain.

In terms of how it looks, the Tecnica gets a titivated rear flank with sunken cover on the rear deck, a new stacked rear wing and a redesigned bumper with hexagonal tail pipes, as well as a new front bumper which conspire to make the Tecnica a couple of inches longer than current Huracans.

The design changes have helped aero with a 20 per cent reduction in lift and 35 per cent increase in downforce, with ceramic brakes, double wishbones all round and electromagnetic dampers.

The Tecnica isn’t quite as quick as the STO – it takes 3.2 seconds to hit 62mph – but it’s good for road and track, with improved brake cooling and a new exhaust system too.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann said:

The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car’s potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation. The Tecnica completes the Huracán line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracán’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.

No prices yet for the Huracan Tecnica, but it will be on sale later this year at prices north of £200k.