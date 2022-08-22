Lamborghini Urus Performante is a 657bhp hardcore Urus with RALLY mode

The Lamborghini Urus Performante arrives as a more powerful and hardcore take on the Urus, complete with new suspension, 657bhp and ‘Rally’ mode.

We already know that Lamborghini’s new Urus has broken the Pikes Peak Hillclimb record, and now we know it’s got a new name too – the Lamborghini Urus Performante – as Lamborghini reveals a new take on its performance SUV.

That new Pikes Peak record was clearly possible because Lamborghini has made the Urus more powerful and more hardcore, with its 4.0-litre V8 now good for 657bhp – somewhat shy of the Aston Marting DBX707 – enough to get to 62mph in 3.3 seconds – 0.3s quicker than the regular Urus.

Lamborghini has also replaced the Urus’s air suspension with steel springs – lowering the ride by 20mm – tweaked the steering to be more aggressive and added a rally mode for slip-sliding around on gravel roads, and increased the track.

The exterior has been titivated too for a more aggressive look, with a new front bumper, carbon fibre bonnet with big vents, new rear carbon fibre bumper, titanium Akrapovic exhaust and new rear spoiler with carbon fibre fins delivering more downforce. The smatterings of carbon fibre reduce the weight by 47kg.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini boss, said:

The Urus Performante takes the supreme performance and distinctive looks of Lamborghini’s ground-breaking Super SUV to the next level, retaining its luxurious versatility and delivering the most engaging driving experience: not only on road but in every environment, distinguished through an alluring design that denotes new benchmarks for driving dynamism in what is already a remarkable car.

The new Lamborghini Urus Performante costs from £204,312.