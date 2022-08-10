New Lamborghini Urus SUV TAKES the Pikes Peak Hillclimb record from the Bentley Bentayga

The new, yet to be revealed, Lamborghini Urus takes on the Pikes Peak Hillclimb and takes the record from the Bentley Bentayga.

Yesterday, we reported that Lamborghini was out playing at Pikes Peak, with the expectation that they were running the yet-to-be-revealed new Lamborghini Urus up the famed Hillclimb to set a new SUV record. And that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Setting a time of 10:32.064, and driven by Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli, the updated Urus beat the previous holder – the Bentley Bentayga – by getting on for 18 seconds on the challenging Hillclimb route of 12.42 miles and 156 corners.

To claim the record, the Urus had to be a standard production car, albeit one with a full roll cage, six-point harness and fire extinguisher, although we still don’t know exactly what the new Urus boasts.

We can see it’s got the usual grille, wheels and bumper tweaks for an update, but we’re assuming it’s also getting more power, and realistically that will be over 700bhp to take on the Aston Martin DBX 707.

Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini CTO, said:

The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of ‘expect the unexpected’, and demonstrates the outstanding performance of the new Urus model to be presented shortly. Pikes Peak is the most famous hillclimb event in the world, as well as being extremely challenging for the car: the uneven track layout tests the chassis’ balance; the significant altitude differences stress the powertrain; and the weather conditions can change very rapidly between start to finish.

You can bet your boots that following hot on the heels of the new Urus debut, Lamborghini will roll out a run of Urus Pikes Peak ‘Special Edition’ models. Just as Bentley did with their Pikes Peak triumph in the Bentayga.