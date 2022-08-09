New Lamborghini Urus TEASED playing at Pikes Peak

There’s an updated Lamborghini Urus on the way, ahead of which Lamborghini is teasing the new Urus on the Pikes Peak Hillclimb.

Believe it or not, it’ll be five years at the end of this year since the Lamborghini Urus arrived to give Lamborghini a proper SUV to compete with SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne. And it’s been something of a success, to say the least.

Now accounting for over 60 per cent of Lamborghini’s sales, the Urus is so popular (well, amongst the big wallet brigade) that even very early models are still selling for list, and anything newer at a lumpy premium.

But things have moved on a bit since the Urus has arrived, so we’re soon to get a new Urus (perhaps even at Monterey this weekend) which will inevitably have more power and performance to address the new Aston Martin DBx707.

Ahead of the new Urus’ arrival, Lamborghini has taken to social media (below) to tease the new Urus at Pikes Peak, perhaps previewing a record run to take the record from sibling Bentley Bentayga.

There’s no word on how much more power the Urus is getting, but it’ll have to be up from the current 650bhp to more than 700bhp to match the Aston.

From what we can see in the video, the Urus is getting bigger wheels and bigger exhaust, bigger air intakes and a roof spoiler.

Lamborghini Urus Pikes Peak Tease Video