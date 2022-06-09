Land Rover and Jaguar get WHAT3WORDS Nav in Pivi Pro Infotainment OTA update

Jaguar Land Rover is rolling out ‘always on’ what3words navigation to all Land Rover and Jaguar models fitted with Pivi Pro infotainment.

It’s nine years since what3words was launched to deliver simple three-word navigation, splitting the entire planet into 3mx3m square for precise, and easy to remember location finding.

Starting out as a B2C offering, what3words soon turned into a B2B business, with Mercedes-Benz taking a stake back in 2018 and launching what3words navigation in the A-Class, the first car in the world with what3words onboard.

Jaguar Land Rover also saw the advantages, and possibilities, for what3words back in 2018 too, and pitched in to help spread the tech to the remote Isle of Mull. Now, four years on, JLR is going big on what3words and rolling it out to every Jaguar and Land Rover model with Pivi Pro infotainment.

Jaguar’s Mark Carter said:

This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity. The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.

The OTA update for Pivi Pro to deliver what3words is free to download, and the what3words setup done;t rely on a mobile signal to work, but is ‘always on’.