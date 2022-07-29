Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Sport, Jaguar and Aston Martin JAMES BOND cars up for grabs

Cars from the James Bond No Time to Die, including Land Rovers, a Range Rover, a Jaguar and two Aston Martins are being auctioned off for charity.

Any product linked to the James Bond film franchise tends to make exceptional prices, so an auction in September at Christie’s which includes a raft of cars from the last James Bond outing – No Time to Die – should raise a bob or two for charity.

First up is a 1981 Aston Martin DBS which was modified for the film and driven by Daniel Craig, echoing the car driven by Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights and expected to fetch £500-700,000.

The star Aston though will be an Aston Martin DB5 replica driven in the opening scene which comes with a 3.2-litre straight-six and is expected to get between £1.5 million and £2.0 million.

Aside from the pair of Aston Martins, Jaguar Land Rover gets a look in with a couple of Land Rover Defenders, a Range Rover Sport SVR and a Jaguar XF.

The Jaguar XF is one of two which appeared in the film and was part of the pre-credit sequence and is expected to fetch £50-70,000.

The first of two Land Rover Defenders is a Defender 110 which has a unique ‘007’ VIN and was one of 10 used in the film. It’s expected to fetch £300-500,000, with the second Defender a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition which, despite not actually featuring in the film, does come with ‘60 Years of Bond’ etched on the instrument panel end cap. It’s expected to fetch £200-300,000.

Finally, there’s a Range Rover Sport SVR which was one of six used in the film and is expected to fetch £80-120,000.

As well as the cars, there are plenty of other Bond lots up for grabs at Christie’s online auction, but the cars go under the hammer at a live auction on 28 September.