Land Rover Freelander RETURNS with a range of EVs initially for China

The Land Rover Freelander brand is being revived as a range of electric models built in China in partnership with Chery.

It’s getting on for a decade since the Land Rover Freelander was replaced by the Land Rover Discovery Sport, since when Jaguar Land Rover has split itself into ‘Brands’ with Range Rover, Discovery and Defender aimed at different markets.

But now the Freelander brand is to be revived as JLR and China’s Chery partnership plans to build a range of electric cars in China badged with the Freelander brand, initially for sale in China but with plans to export globally.

The new Freelander models will use Chery architecture and Land Rover designs to build a range of electric SUVs, with the expectation the new models will go into production in China by 2026, especially as the underpinnings are likely to be taken from existing Chery models.

Adrian Mardell, JLR CEO, said:

Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China. We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world’s largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR.