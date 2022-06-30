Lexus ES gets a bit of a style tweak and new Tech

The Lexus ES saloon gets a bit of an update, with a new multimedia system and a new F Sport Design model option.

It’s getting on for four years since the Lexus ES went on sale in the UK as Lexus decided the Lexus GS was too expensive and too complicated to challenge the German competition.

So instead of the rather appealing GS, the UK now gets the Lexus ES as its medium-sized saloon offering – basically a Toyota Camry under the Lexus skin – with front-wheel drive and Hobson’s choice of a 300h model in various trims.

Lexus gave the ES a bit of an update back in October, but now it’s back with a few minor tweaks for the ES – very similar to the recent updates to the Lexus UX – to keep the ES appealing.

The ES now has an upgraded Multimedia system said to be more responsive and intuitive, with cloud-based Nav, improved ‘Hey Lexus’ Voice and wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto is wired).

An upgraded data communications model allows connection to Lexus’ e-care, a diagnostic service for drivers if something goes wrong with the car (unlikely in a Lexus), and also allows remote access to functions like locking and HVAC remotely.

Production of the upgraded Lexus ES – including a new trim version, F Sport Design – begins in August.