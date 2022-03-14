Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition titivates the LC Convertible and Coupe

Lexus delivers a limited edition model – the Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition – with cosmetic tweaks and is available as Coupe or Convertible.

It’s a decade since we first saw the Lexus LC as a Concept, a concept Lexus didn’t plan to turn in to a production model but, overwhelmed by the positive response, they managed to turn the glorious-looking LC in to a car you could actually buy some four years later.

Since the Lexus LC arrived as a production model, we’ve seen a convertible version arrive, a number of ‘Special Edition’ models – the last one arriving last October – and even a bit of a facelift in 2020. But, sensibly, Lexus didn’t really mess with the LC looks too much with the facelift.

Now it’s time for another LC Special Edition – the Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition – and this one is, as the others have been, is a cosmetic titivation, and is available in small numbers – just 40 each of Coupe and Convertible for Europe.

Lexus says the new special gets its inspiration from Hokkaido island in Northern Japan, famed for its Volcanoes, the LC Hokkaido has a “Fiery Passion”, although it’s the regular choice of 3.5-litre V6 Hybrid 500h or 5.0-litre V8 with the ‘Fiery’ bit coming from the looks.

That means a choice of Flare Red, Sonic Platinum, F White or Graphite paint jobs, black grille, LED headlights, ‘Afterburner’ tail lights and red or black roof for the convertible.

Inside, there’s a dark rose and black look, with the driver’s side more ‘Red’ and the passenger side more ‘Black’, so the passenger relaxes and the driver is inspired.

The Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition goes on sale in April, but no prices yet.