Lexus LC Ultimate Edition REVEALED – just a handful for the UK starting at £116k

The Lexus LC Ultimate Edition arrives as a new limited-run model, in Coupe and Convertible guise, with prices starting at £116,000.

It was back in 2012 when Lexus revealed the LF-LC Concept at the Detroit Motor Show, ostensibly to showcase what Lexus can do rather than with any production intent.

But such was the positive feedback for the LF-LC, Lexus decided to make the LF-LC in to a production model – although that took a further four years – with the Lexus LC arriving – looking almost like the LF-LC Concept – in 2016.

That was seven years ago, and in the meantime – beyond small tweaks in 2020 – little has changed, yet the Lexus LC still looks as appealing and striking as ever.

Now, as the LC nears the end of its life, the Lexus LC Ultimate Edition arrives with a number of titivations and a starting price of £116k for the Coupe and £122k for the Convertible.

The LC Ultimate Edition comes with a Hakugin White matt paint job contrasting with black detailing and 21″ alloys, with the interior Kachi Blue aniline leather in the Coupe and Alcantara and leather in the Convertible.

Lexus has also tweaked the car’s aerodynamics with air-controlled canard fins on the front bumper and, on the Coupe, an auto-deploying black carbon back wing, with the V8 tuned for smoother rotation and sharper response and delivering 457bhp through a 10speed auto ‘box.

Standard kit includes what you’d get with the LC Sport Pack+ and adds colour HUD, Panoramic View Monitor and posh Mark Levinson Sound.

Fewer than 10 units of the LC Ultimate Edition are destined for the UK, with prices starting at £116k for the Coupe and £122k for the Convertible, around £20k moe than the current entry-level LC.