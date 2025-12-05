Lexus LFA Concept PREVIEWS a new LFA – but this time it’s an EV, not an ICE V10

The Lexus LFA Concept has been revealed as a rebirth of the LFA based around the Toyota GR GT but with Lexus styling and an EV powertrain.

Earlier today, we saw the arrival of the new Toyota GR GT V8-engined supercar as Toyota revealed its future range-topping model, and now Lexus reveals its future range-topper too with the arrival of the Lexus LFA Concept.

First seen at Monterey as a concept in the summer, but without a proper name, the concept returns with the hallowed LFA badge attached, although this new LFA is no V10 screamer, but an LFA powered by batteries, with Lexus declaring that’s fine because:

The model name LFA is not bound to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. It symbolises a vehicle that embodies technologies its engineers should preserve and pass on to the next generation.

The new LFA is being developed alongside the GR GT and will share much of its underpinnings, but will come with a new EV powertrain, which we suspect may feature solid-state batteries and packaging which doesn’t seem to see batteries on the floor, judging by the LFA’s stance.

The LFA is a bit smaller than the GR GT (it’s about the size of the Aston Martin DB12) and sits only 1.2M tall, with recognisable Lexus styling and a driver-focused interior with a steering yolk, suggesting it will be steer-by-wire.

#Leus hasn’t given any details on the LFA’s powertrain or when it will arrive. But it seems it’s likely to arrive in 2028, after the GR GT.