Lexus NX 350h Hybrid and 450h+ PHEV mildly tweaked for 2024

The Lexus NX 350h hybrid and the 450h+ PHEV get the mildest of equipment tweaks for 2024 as well as a slightly tweaked model range.

It took Lexus a long time from when they arrived in the UK to offer anything other than saloon cars in three sizes, and it wasn’t until 1998 that their first SUV – the Lexus RX – arrived as a sort of LS on stilts, and a further 16 years until Lexus went a size down with the arrival of the mid-size Lexus NX SUV.

Since then, Lexus has gone much smaller with cars like the CT, UX and LBX, but despite a much more extensive range than ever – and dipping in to a much more affordable market – it’s the Lexus NX which remains Lexus’s best-selling model in the UK.

Launched in 2014, and replaced by an all-new, but not unfamiliar looking, new NX in 2021, the Lexus NX has proved a big success for Lexus so, despite the current NX now being three years old, the titivations for 2024 are very minor.

Updates for 2024 include a name for the entry-level NX which now gets the ‘Urban’ moniker and wireless smartphone integration for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Premium models (350h and 450h+) getting eight-way power-adjustable front seats, with optional Panoramic roof on Premium, Premium Plus and F Sport models (standard on F Sport Takimi and Takumi).

The NX 350h Premium Plus also get power seats, F Sport models remain unchanged, with F Sport Takumi and Takumo models getting 17-speaker Mark Levinson Sound and an extended Lexus Safety System+ array. Oh, and there are new colour and interior colour options.

On sale now, the NX 350h costs from £44,445 and the 450h+ from £49,995.