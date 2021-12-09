Limited Edition Morgan Plus 8 GTR with 375bhp REVEALED

The limited-edition Morgan Plus 8 GTR is revealed, with just nine being built on old Plus 8 chassis with a power boost to 375bhp.

When Morgan went mad and moved in to the present with a new aluminium and ash architecture – dubbed CX Platform – for the Morgan Plus Six, it flogged off a few of the old remaining Morgan Plus 8 chassis to a third party. But they subsequently went bust.

But Morgan managed to buy back the old chassis from the now-defunct company and has put them to use to produce a limited run of nine old school Morgans – the Morgan Plus 8 GTR – the first of which (pictured above) is now completed.

Taking influence from the 1990s Morgan GT Racer, the Plus 8 GTR gets a butch front splitter, big rear diffuser, new hardtop, big wheel arches and new alloys, additional louvres on the bonnet and vents behind the front wheels.

Inside there’s ‘GTR’ dials, a Limited Edition Plaque and the option of carbon fibre seats and a racing harness in case you want to go and play on track.

Under the bonnet, the 4.4-litre BMW V8 gets a bit of a boost to 375bhp with the choice of manual or auto ‘boxes and “cannon-style twin-exit sports exhausts” to increase throttle response.

Steve Morris, Morgan CEO, said:

Striking design, the finest craftsmanship, and an exhilarating sports car to drive, the Plus 8 GTR is the perfect swansong to the Morgan V8. We have been delighted to work alongside customers from around the world during the design and build process, and we look forward to sharing the final examples over the coming months.

It looks like all the Plus 8 GTR run is sold, with more than half heading for export.