Limited Edition Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design meets restored 1972 911 S 2.4 Targa

Limited Edition Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design arrives to celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design. 750 cars priced from £144,360.00.

In case you hadn’t realised, Porsche Design is the bit of Porsche which designs stuff like sunglasses, watches and luggage to flog to Porsche anoraks and Porsche wannabees. And it’s fifty years old this year.

To celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design, they’ve escaped from designing fripperies to designing – well, titivating – a special edition 911 to celebrate – the Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design.

With just 750 units for the world, the Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design will be quite exclusive, but it’s also, inevitably, rather expensive too at £144,360, and is based on the regular Targa GTS.

The 911 Edition 50Y pays homage to Porsche Design’s earliest creations, with a colour scheme of black exterior and black leather seats, with Sport-Tex inserts, referencing a 1972 Chronograph 1 with a red second hand on the Porsche Design Clock.

Other titivations include Sport Chrono Package, 50th Anniversary badge on the engine cover and ‘Porsche Design’ decals.

Under the skin, it’s regular Targa 4 GTS with 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six with 473bhp – good for 62mph in 3.5 seconds – with eight-speed PDK but a seven-speed manual option.

To go with the launch of the 911 Edition 50Y, Porsche has also restored a once tatty 1972 911 T 2.4 Targa, signed by F.A. Porsche, back to its former glory and with the same colour scheme as the new Edition 50Y.

The 1972 911 T 2.4 Targa isn’t for sale, but if you want to fork out £144k for the 911 Edition 50Y it should be with you from April.