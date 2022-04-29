Lotus joining Porsche, Bugatti, Aston Martin and more with new Mayfair Showroom

Lotus has announced it will open a new flagship showroom in Mayfair in the autumn, joining other prestige car makers in the area.

If you’re in London – as a visitor or a resident – and you’re a well-heeled petrolhead, you’ll find your way to Mayfair at some point to browse the very upmarket showrooms for cars like Bugatti, Aston Martin, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and more. And, this autumn, you’ll be able to add Lotus to the list of prestige marques showcasing their wares in Mayfair.

As Lotus starts its re-invention as a high-end purveyor of supercars, sports cars and SUVs – and a drive to go electric – as Geely’s money sees Lotus taking a pitch in the heart of Mayfair.

The new showroom – at 73 Piccadilly, opposite the Ritz – is a relatively modest, but prime, site and will accommodate three Lotus cars on the ground floor – Eletre SUV, Emira and Evija – behind plate glass windows in 4,500 square foot space over two floors.

The site will also accommodate a full Lotus Merchandise outlet, A VIP lounge for visitors and be home to clients of Lotus Advanced Performance division – the ‘Bespoke’ offering from Lotus.

Geoff Dowding, Lotus Sales boss, said:

This flagship facility will allow anyone to see our exciting three-car range, understand our brand, speak with a Lotus Expert, configure a car using state-of-the-art digital e-commerce technology and even reserve it through our recently launched e-commerce platform.