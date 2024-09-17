Lotus Theory 1: A 986bhp Esprit-inspired electric sports car

Lotus reveals the Theory 1 Concept, a look at future design direction wrapped up in a 986bhp three-seat electric sports car.

Lotus has had new life breathed in to it with Geely money, although the new EV stuff we’ve seen so far from the now all-electric Lotus seems a long way away from Colin Chapman’s ‘Lightness’ mantra.

Now, Lotus looks to be defining its future direction – aside from big electric SUVs and Saloons – with a new Theory 1 Concept said to preview the future design direction of Lotus with a 986bhp electric three-seat sports car which is actually light (well, at 1,600kg, it’s light for an EV and only 200kg heavier than the old Lotus Esprit).

Part of the lightness is down to a relatively small battery – 70kWh – which powers motors good for 986bhp, enough for a 0-62mph sprint in 2.5 seconds, top speed of 199mph and range of around 250 miles.

Said to be inspired by the Lotus Esprit – and similar in size – the Theory 1 is a showcase for what Lotus is calling their DNA – Digital, Natural and Analogue – with a central driving position – like the McLaren F1 – seating integrated in to the car’s structure, steering wheel and pedals which move towards the driver (rather than the seat moving) and the recycled shopped carbon-fibre tub fully exposed.

Lotus has leaned on its F1 history for an advanced aerodynamics package, with motors and battery a stressed part of the chassis and an active rear wing mounted on the suspension assembly for greater downforce.

Inside there are clever tricks too, with 3D audio delivering bespoke sounds, inflatable pods on the seats and steering wheel giving support and haptic feedback and material use limited to just 10 surface materials (modern cars on average use up to 100).

Ben Payne, Vice President of Design, Lotus Group said:

With Theory 1, we’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far in its 76-year history, to push the boundaries for what it means to drive a performance vehicle. We want to demonstrate that you don’t need to compromise – with both digital and analogue capabilities working harmoniously in the future car. In doing this, we are able to bring drivers the best possible immersive driving experience with raw emotion, functionality and connectivity, at the core.