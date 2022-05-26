Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder opens Maserati’s MC20 to the sky

Maserati takes the roof off the MC20 Supercar to deliver the MC20 Cielo, with the same 621bhp turbo V6 engine as its tin-top sibling.

Maserati has been busy heading down the (hopefully) cash-cow route of SUVs for a while, instead of doing what we all think it should be doing and building supercars to rival Ferrari and McLaren.

But a look at what a more confident Maserati can do came with the arrival of the MC20 Supercar back in 2020, with the promise there’d be a Roadster and EV version to follow.

Now, Maserati has turned the first bit of that promise into reality with the arrival of the Roadster version of the MC20 – the new MC20 Cielo.

The Cielo (which means ‘sky’) retains the 3.0-litre V6 Turbo ‘Nettuno’ engine good for 621bhp and adds a clever glass folding roof that opens in 12 seconds and can be turned opaque at the touch of a button.

Designed to deliver a Roadster version from the off with its rigid carbon fibre tub, the Cielo weighs only 65kg more than the coupe, which should see the performance of the Cielo much the same as the coupe’s 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds and 200mph top speed.

Additional kit for the MC20 Cielo includes autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign information and a new 360 camera.

No prices for the MC20 Cielo yet, but it’s going to be a chunk more than the regular MC20’s £187k.