Maserati Project24 is a track-only take on the MC20 with 730bhp

The Maserati Project24 is revealed as an extreme track-only take on Maserati’s MC20 supercar, with modified bodywork and extra power.

It’s getting on for two years since the Maserati MC20 was revealed as a new Maserati supercar sporting 621bhp from its turbo V6, and taking clear aim at Ferrari and McLaren.

Of course, no supercar maker is going to make do with just a coupe version of its supercar, so in May we got its open-topped sibling in the guise of the Maserati MC20 Cielo to add to the offerings.

Both cars are powered by Maserati’s latest V6 turbo, but as we’re all in woke mode there’s also an electric MC20 in the works, expected to arrive in 2024.

But now Maserati has found a new way to extract more revenue from the MC20 with the reveal of the MC20 Project24, a track-only monster based on the MC20. All we get for now is a render (above) which looks impressive, as do the stats, and plans to build 62 at a big lump of a price.

Built around the MC20’s underpinnings, it gets new turbos on the V6 pushing power up from 621bhp to 730bhp.

Power goes through a six-speed sequential gearbox to the back wheels, and performance should be a chunk better than the road MC20 thanks to the binning of just about anything superfluous to drop weight to just 1,250kg.

Upgrades include vented Brembos, adjustable roll-bars and dampers, racing bits inside and a new carbon body adding much downforce and aero stuff.

Maserati says:

Maserati Project24 is the emblem of exclusivity and will offer a unique range of services, including track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support, exclusively for the owners of Project24.

Maserati plans to fully reveal (and actual) MC20 Project24 before the end of the year, by which time it’ll have worked out just how much it can charge.