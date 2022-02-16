Mazda2 Hybrid – a Toyota Yaris in Mazda clothes – goes on sale

The new Mazda2 Hybrid, effectively a Toyota Yaris Hybrid, goes on sale in the UK with three trim options and prices from £20,300.

At the end of last year, Mazda revealed it was finally biting the bullet on electrification by adding a hybrid option to the Mazda2 range. But instead of adding a hybrid powertrain option to the Mazda2 ICE, they decided the best route was to turn to the Hybrid specialists at Toyota for help.

The upshot is the new Maxda2 Hybrid which is, to all intents and purposes, a Toyota Yaris Hybrid in Mazda clothes, and it will sell alongside the existing ICE Mazda2 models.

Now the Mazda2 Hybrid goes on sale in the UK with prices from £20,300 and a choice of three trim levels – Pure, Agile and Select.

The entry-level Pure model comes with 15″ steel wheels and lower black body cladding, with auto wipers, 7.0″ touchscreen with smartphone integration, Cruise and LED taillights.

Move up to Agile trim (from £21,150) and Mazda throws in 15″ alloys instead of steel wheels, bigger infotainment, reversing camera and Keyless, with an optional (£980) Comfort Pack which adds gloss black exterior details, LED headlights, Sports seats in the front and Climate.

Opt for the range-topping Select model (from £23,610) and you get 16″ alloys, Privacy Glass, power-fold mirrors, wireless phone charging, Blind Spot Monitoring and Parking Support.

Whichever Mazda2 Hybrid model you opt for, you get the same Toyota Yaris Hybrid powertrain, with a 1.5-litre three-pot petrol engine and small electric motor for a total output of 114bhp, good for 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds and official economy of 74mpg.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is now on sale with first customer cars due in May.